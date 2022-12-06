Oil tanker jam forms off Turkey after start of Russian oil price cap - FT
A traffic jam of oil tankers is forming off the coast of Turkey after the start of the cap on prices of Russian crude, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The agreement allows Russian oil to be shipped to third-party countries using tankers from G7 and European Union member states, insurance companies and credit institutions, only if the cargo is bought at or below the $60 per barrel cap.
- Country:
- Turkey
A traffic jam of oil tankers is forming off the coast of Turkey after the start of the cap on prices of Russian crude, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The report said four oil industry executives said Turkey had demanded new proof of full insurance coverage for any vessels navigating its straits in light of the Russian oil price cap.
A $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil took effect on Monday, the latest Western measure to punish Moscow over its invasion. The agreement allows Russian oil to be shipped to third-party countries using tankers from G7 and European Union member states, insurance companies and credit institutions, only if the cargo is bought at or below the $60 per barrel cap.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Western
- European Union
- Turkey
- Russian
- Financial Times
ALSO READ
China boosts efforts to control Western critical infrastructure, key industries - NATO
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study
China boosts efforts to control Western infrastructure, key industries - NATO
Tiny cabal of Western think tanks in perception-based global indices is form of neo-colonialism: Sanjeev Sanyal
BRIEF-G-7, EU Are Discussing A Limit Of Around $60 A Barrel To Sanction Moscow For Its Invasion Of Ukraine - WSJ