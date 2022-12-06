Left Menu

North Sea firms to explore electrifying oil and gas fields

Representatives of the three companies signed a memorandum of understanding to "explore electrification options for their West of Shetland oil and gas interests", according to a joint statement. Electrifying offshore platforms would mark an important step towards reaching Britain's targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:50 IST
North Sea firms to explore electrifying oil and gas fields

North Sea producers BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy on Tuesday signed an agreement to study the electrification of oil and gas offshore production facilities in West of Shetland area.

The initiative focuses on three of the North Sea's largest fields - the BP-operated Clair field, and the Equinor-operated Rosebank and Ithaca-operated Cambo, two large discoveries that are earmarked for development. Representatives of the three companies signed a memorandum of understanding to "explore electrification options for their West of Shetland oil and gas interests", according to a joint statement.

Electrifying offshore platforms would mark an important step towards reaching Britain's targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. But electrifying the West of Shetland region would be complex and expensive due to rough weather conditions and the platforms' long distance from shore.

Electrification could involve accessing power from shore, possibly using onshore wind, or from offshore wind. Full electrification of the fields would require around 200 megawatts of power, according to the statement. The future of North Sea oil and gas production was dealt a blow after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government increased a windfall tax on oil and gas producers, raising total taxes the sector pays in Britain to 75%, one of the highest rates in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022