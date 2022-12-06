Left Menu

4-Lane project from Dimapur to Kohima road in Nagaland to be completed this year

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:12 IST
Shri Gadkari said the project will not only provide better connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur but also reduce travel time to a great extent. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets said the 14.93 Km project of 4-Lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in the state of Nagaland will be completed this year. He said the investment in this project is Rs. 387 Crore.

Shri Gadkari said the project will not only provide better connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur but also reduce travel time to a great extent. He said under the leadership of Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi we work with a vision to provide the best road infrastructure in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

