Gujarat Polls: Scarves printed with "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" made to celebrate BJP's victory day

After all the exit polls showed positive trends for the BJP in Gujarat assembly elections, people have started selling muslin scarves with "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" printed on them outside the BJP's "Kamalam" main office as part of a celebration. This comes amid the exit polls prediction that the BJP is on course to a handsome victory in Gujarat and could create a record in seats won.

Bharat Bhai Solanki working at Aarti Textiles outside the BJP office who sells batches, scarves, stoles, pens, and stickers said that muslin stoles with "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" print have been selling in large numbers. "I have been running a shop here for almost 10 years.This time we have already made a muslin scarves for BJP's victory, in which it is written "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar", this stole is being sold in large numbers," said Bharat Bhai Solanki.

Solanki exuded confidence in the BJP to win and said that the sale of the stole started two-three days back. "We already knew that once again the BJP will form government in Gujarat, so we had already started making this special stole. We were sure that Modi ji is going to come once again. Its sale started two three days back," he said.

Solanki said that it is being sold all over India, and some special stoles have been sent outside, all ministers and workers have been buying these stoles. ""Exit poll results show that BJP will form a government with above 130 seats. In Gandhinagar South, Alpesh Thakur will win with a huge majority. On December 8, we will also take out a victory rally here, burst crackers and celebrate Gujarat with full enthusiasm," he said.

BJP worker Raju Thakur said that once again the BJP government will be formed. "With the exit-poll percentage, we were already sure that only the BJP government will be formed and we are very happy to see the exit-poll results," said BJP worker Raju Thakur.

BJP worker Vijay Chauhan said that PM Narendra Modi will form a government for 30 to 40 years as he is a trustworthy person. "We had come to know that our government is going to come, we will only bring Modi for 30 years and 40 years, he is a trustworthy person. We have already started buying winning stoles," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)