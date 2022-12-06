Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike

A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases. FIGHTING

* A drone struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank, the regional governor said. * Russia said three of its military personnel were killed on Monday in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases hundreds of miles from the front lines in Ukraine. Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility.

* Ukraine's military intelligence chief said Russia had enough high-precision missiles to conduct several more big air strikes on Ukraine before it runs out of stocks. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear disaster. Ukraine denies shelling the Russian-controlled facility.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to front lines in the eastern Donbas region to mark the country's Armed Forces Day on Tuesday. * Russia and Ukraine said they had exchanged 60 prisoners of war on each side in the latest of a series of such swaps.

* Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils sent appeals urging President Vladimir Putin to issue a decree to end the partial military mobilisation he announced in September to boost Moscow's invasion force in Ukraine. ANALYSIS

* Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow

and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours. * Ukrainians astonished the world - and themselves - in 2022, withstanding an all-out military assault by a superpower meant to crush them within days. Now, with the war's first winter setting in, it is Russia that is

on the defensive , drafting in hundreds of thousands of reservists to protect remaining occupied territory - about a fifth of Ukraine.

ENERGY * About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after the latest Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kyiv regional governor said.

* Ukraine aims by Tuesday evening to significantly reduce the power deficit caused by the Russian strikes, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said. * The Biden administration will convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the United States can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

DIPLOMACY * Hungary

vetoed an 18-billion-euro ($19 bln) loan to Ukraine from the European Union as its row with the bloc over democratic backsliding rumbled on and the other 26 member states delayed a decision on releasing billions of aid to Budapest.

* Russia said it could agree with the United States about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but played down the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its "special military operation". QUOTES

"Very often Russians smoke in places where it's forbidden to smoke." -Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskiy Reznikov, repeating a longstanding Ukrainian joke that explosions at Russian bases are caused by careless cigarette smokers. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)