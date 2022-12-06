MP: Love-Jihad is fake, it never existed: Cong leader

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his remarks on 'Love-Jihad'. Singh told ANI on Tuesday said, "The government speaks nothing but lies. Love-jihad is totally fake. The Constitution of India gives absolute right to a person from any religion to have a relationship or marry anyone irrespective of faith. It is a conspiracy to change the Constitution. Love-Jihad never existed."

The Opposition leader was reacting to remarks made by CM Chouhan at an event in Indore on Sunday where he said the state government will not tolerate 'Love Jihad' at any cost and if required, it will bring in stricter laws against it. "Some people from other religions marry the daughter of a tribal family just to buy land. This is not love, it is 'jihad' in the name of love, and I will not allow this game of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh at any cost," Chouhan said.

Reacting on the Congress leader Singh's statement, BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani said no responsible leader should make such 'irresponsible statements' in the quest of political appeasement. "He (Govind Singh) or the people around him have never experienced the pain (of Love-Jihad). Congress must have decided that conversion has to be promoted," Sabnani added. (ANI)

