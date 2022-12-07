Left Menu

KTR inaugurates multi-faith crematorium in Hyderabad

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a multi-faith crematorium built by the state government for the last rites of Hindus, Christians and Muslims at Fatullaguda.

The land used for the development of the crematorium was once a GHMC dump yard.

According to the Minister for IT, Industries, MA and UD, Telangana, Mukti Ghat, the 6.5-acre facility has earmarked areas to perform last rites according to Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths. All the crematoriums have a dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, toilet block, last journey vehicles and parking space. A 50 KLD Sewerage Treatment Plant, and 140 KW Solar Plants are also built on the premises. Manohara, a resident of Bacharam said, "KTR has built this crematorium very well for Hindus, Muslims and Christians without bias or difference. We are very happy. We hope to see more such works without any biases in Telangana."

Venkat Reddy, a resident of Nagole said, "I am seeing a crematorium like this for the first time in Telangana. It looks like a park from the inside. It contains crematoriums of 3 religions namely Hindus, Muslims and Christians in one place. There is also the last journey vehicle. This is a one-of-a-kind in Telangana. There are also a lot of places to sit down inside. Unlike other crematoriums that look like a jungle, this looks like a park." Abhinav, a student says, "The Telangana Government has built this crematorium for 3 religions, Hindus, Muslims and Christians. This brings the three religions together. Unlike other crematoriums, it's also visually beautiful. KTR has also said that it will be maintained in this way." (ANI)

