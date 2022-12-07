Left Menu

Coal import by power sector rises to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:57 IST
Coal import by power sector rises to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Import of coal by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

''...import of coal by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of coal by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT,'' Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.

As per the current import policy, coal is kept under open general licence and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty.

The Centre does not interfere in this matter.

However, the power ministry had on April 28 advised power plants to import 10 per cent of the total requirement of coal for blending purpose and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.

This decision was subsequently reviewed and it was decided on August 1 that now onward, states/independent power producers and the coal ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic supply of fossil fuel.

CIL was mandated to import coal for blending on behalf of thermal power plants of states and independent power producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022