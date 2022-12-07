Left Menu

Rouble hovers near 63 vs dollar as oil price cap weighs

The worsening situation on energy markets and lower supply of foreign currency from exporters may push the rouble towards the middle of the 63-65 range against the dollar, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said. The price of oil, Russia's main export, grew slightly by 08:30 GMT, as Brent crude traded up 0.25% to $79.55 a barrel.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:23 IST
Rouble hovers near 63 vs dollar as oil price cap weighs
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble hovered near 63 versus the dollar on Wednesday after hitting its lowest level since mid-October in early trade, as the market assessed the impact of the G7 price cap on Russia's export earnings. The rouble was up 0.21% against the dollar to 62.95​​ by 08:17 GMT, but fell 0.38% against the yuan to 8.99 .

Against the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.35% to 65.90​​. "As of this morning, the rouble is stable, but this is due to accumulated technical overselling of the Russian currency," said Alor Broker analyst Alexey Antonov.

"Once this has been removed, either by consolidation or a slight increase in the rouble, we expect the rouble to continue its gradual decline," he added. The worsening situation on energy markets and lower supply of foreign currency from exporters may push the rouble towards the middle of the 63-65 range against the dollar, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, grew slightly by 08:30 GMT, as Brent crude traded up 0.25% to $79.55 a barrel. Russia is set to continue borrowing on Wednesday, with the finance ministry due to hold three OFZ treasury bond auctions later in the day.

Russian stock markets were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.66% at 1,089.83, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index fell 0.85% at 2,177.48.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022