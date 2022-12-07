Left Menu

President to address Summit on Economic Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

The theme for this year’s focus month is “Empowering persons with disabilities through resourceful, sustainable and safe environments”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Summit on Economic Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities which will take place in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The two-day summit, to be held on 7 and 8 December 2022, forms part of the Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) that runs from 3 November to 3 December each year.

Organised by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, which is located within The Presidency, the summit is one of several government interventions to improve the economic status of persons with disabilities, especially in the area of economic rights.

"The discussions at the summit will focus on barriers in the economic landscape inhibiting market access for persons with disabilities and access to funding, but also celebrate the impact and role of persons with disabilities in business," the department said.

More than 50 organisations and interest groups are expected to participate in the summit, which will showcase entrepreneurship and capacity building opportunities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

