MP: Price of 'Laddu' prasad increased by Rs 60 at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple
Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said, "It costs Rs 374 to make about 1 kg of Laddus. But bearing a loss of Rs 14, the temple committee will now provide the Laddu to the devotees for Rs 360."
The price of 'Laddu' prasad (offering to god) has increased by Rs 60 at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. Now, the laddu will be sold at Rs 360 a kg at the counter installed on the premises of the Temple by the Management Committee. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said, "It costs Rs 374 to make about 1 kg of Laddus. But bearing a loss of Rs 14, the temple committee will now provide the Laddu to the devotees for Rs 360."
Notably, the temple committee used to provide Prasad to the devotees for Rs 300 in the past. Due to which the committee was incurring a loss of about Rs 74. In view of this, Collector Singh has increased the price of Laddu by Rs 60 a kg. The priest of the temple committee, ShriRam Sharma said, "The devotees arriving here are given Prasad of Baba Mahakal with full devotion. But the temple committee is still providing the Laddu prasad to its devotees at a lesser cost than that of its making.
"After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the number of devotees has increased a lot and devotees take laddus as Maha Bhog with them, so due to high demand, the temple committee was providing it to the devotees by adding money from them to the cost price. But now its price has increased a little more, although still the temple committee is providing it to the devotees at less price than that of the cost price," priest Sharma added. (ANI)
