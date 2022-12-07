Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges bank officials to put dedicated efforts to leverage its growth potential

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the officials of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited to work for building a better perception of the institution and put dedicated efforts to leverage its growth potential. The Assam Chief Minister made the call while speaking at the 75th Foundation Day of the bank in a programme held at the PWD Convention Centre in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that inspired by the vision of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam Cooperative Apex Bank came into its existence on October 20 1948. Since then, the Bank has made steady progress in overcoming myriad challenges. Underlining his direct and indirect association with the Bank since 2008, Dr Sarma said that there was a time when the presence of multiple unions crippled the functioning and growth of the Bank.

Stating that perception plays a crucial role in business and development, the Chief Minister said too much union activism hampers the prospects of a banking institution as this makes the customers apprehensive about the security of their savings. He referred to the new initiative "Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek" under which various developmental projects are being initiated or dedicated to the service of the people involving Rs. 15,000 crores in its first phase.

Dr Sarma said that initiative of this kind has become possible today because there is a positive perception gradually building up across the nation about Assam and investors consider the state safe and suitable for investment. Stating this, he urged the bank officials to set new goals to achieve during the next 25 years, which is termed as Amritkaal of Independent India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sarma made a call to end unionism in the bank saying there may have one union but that must act as a watchdog to check any malpractice that can be detrimental to the interest of the bank. He also urged the Bank officials to work in a focused manner to attain the status of a nationalised bank in the coming years.

Highlighting the rich legacy of customers that played an important role in the growth of the Bank in its seven-decade-long journey, Dr Sarma suggested developing a database of loyal customers and also maintaining a legal team to deal with fraudulent elements. The Chief Minister also stressed the proper audit of the accounts of the bank in a transparent manner. Further saying that the state economy is growing per year at the rate of 12 per cent for the last four to five years barring the Covid-19 period, the Chief Minister urged the Bank also to maintain the same rate of growth or even go further.

The Chief Minister ceremonially distributed appointment letters to 100 new recruits and two Mobile ATM Vans of the bank. While Chairman of the Bank and MLA Biswajit Phukan delivered the welcome speech, the programme was also attended by Cooperation Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Vice Chairman of the Bank Gautam Bora and other officials of the Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)