U.S. tells Turkey no need for additional checks on oil tankers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 01:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in a call on Wednesday that the price cap on Russian oil does not necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish territorial waters, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
A Turkish measure in force since the start of the month has caused a logjam by requiring vessels to provide proof they have insurance covering the duration of their transit through the Bosphorus strait or when calling at Turkish ports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wally Adeyemo
- Turkish
- Treasury
- U.S. Treasury Department
- U.S.
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish strikes on Kurds stoke tensions with Syria as well
Kurdish forces preparing to repel Turkish ground invasion
Turkish strikes hit oil installations in northern Syria, sources say
Soccer-Turkish federation condemns assault on goalkeeper by fan
Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties