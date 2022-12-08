Left Menu

Counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections begins at 8 AM

After the high-charged assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh concluded recently, the counting for both states began on Thursday at 8 AM.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:27 IST
Counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections begins at 8 AM
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 AM. The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts. While in Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in Himachal Pradesh He said that teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure a smooth counting process.

While, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases.

The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12

The approximate voter turnout in Himachal polls recorded 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record. Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed victory in the state of Himachal Pradesh which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years According to the exit polls predicted on Monday in Himachal Pradesh, BJP has the edge over Congress in a tough fight.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state. BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022