Gujarat Assembly poll results: BJP crosses 100 mark surges ahead of Congress, AAP in single digits

Trends emerging from the counting of votes Gujarat Assembly polls on 144 seats show the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 123 seats, while Congress is placed in the second spot with a lead on 22 seats. Of the 182 seats in Gujarat, the majority mark stands at 92.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 9 seats and is in the third spot on the list. The independents are also leading on two seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has gained leads in 9 Assembly constituencies and is still making progress. According to the Election Commission data shared till 9.45 am, the BJP continued to retain its first spot with 112 seats out of the 182-member Assembly.

According to the trends till 9.30 am, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is contesting from Ghatlodiya against AAP's Vijay Patel and Congress' Amee Yajnik, is leading securing 15,032 votes so far. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Godhra CK Raulji is leading on the seat with a total of 8,772 so far. BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who made her electoral debut in these elections, is trailing on the Jamnagar North seat. Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja is leading on the seat securing 2,976 votes so far.

AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is in the fray from Khambhalia, is leading with a total 4,088 votes against BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, and Congress' Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Maadam. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Godhra CK Raulji is leading on the seat with a total of 8,772 so far.

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who made her electoral debut in these elections, is trailing on the Jamnagar North seat. Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja is leading on the seat securing 2,976 votes so far. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am.

The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls

Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases. The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12. Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour. (ANI)

