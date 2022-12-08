Left Menu

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row figures in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:03 IST
Maharashtra-Karnataka border row figures in Rajya Sabha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday sought to raise the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row in Rajya Sabha but was disallowed by the Chair.

When the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received notices under rule 267 but was disallowing them as they were not in order and did not specify the rule.

Notices under rule 267 seek suspension of the business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue being raised.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who had given the notice under rule 267, said the border issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra is an important issue and needs to be discussed at the national level.

Dhankhar, however, disallowed it, saying the requirements of invoking rule 267 were not met.

''Now if the Hon'ble member seeks to make an issue which is tangential, it will be inappropriate,'' he said, adding the member could speak in respect of rigours of compliance of the rule.

''Come out with a formalised request, it will receive consideration and there will be a structured discussion,'' he said.

The border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belagavi and Pune.

Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belagavi (then Belgaum), Carvar and Nipani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.

The House thereafter took zero-hour mentions.

Elamaran Kareem of the CPI(M) raised the issue of the Union government and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) not yet issuing any guidelines after the Supreme Court's judgment on higher pensions last month.

The apex court, he said, had allowed another opportunity to EPFO members who have availed of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) to opt for higher annuity over the next four months.

But no clear orders on implementation of this have yet been issued, he said, adding that out of the seven million pensioners, three million get less than the minimum prescribed pension of Rs 1,000 per month.

He demanded that the minimum monthly pension be raised to Rs 9,000.

Congress' P Bhattacharya raised the issue of the jute industry being in precarious condition after synthetic packaging material was allowed to be used in certain specified sectors instead of a law mandating use of jute.

This, he alleged, was being done due to the pressure created by the powerful synthetic packaging manufacturers.

DMK's KRN Rajeshkumar sought bringing back the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertiliser due to the technical nature of the business.

IFFCO, which manufactures crop fertiliser, has been brought under the administrative control of the recently created Ministry of Cooperation, he said.

Jebi Mather Hisham of the Congress sought the implementation of a Rs 475 crore package for those impacted by the Vizhinjam port container project near Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

She demanded higher compensation for fishermen who earlier this week called off a nearly 140-day protest against the project that they said was to blame for coastal erosion and affecting their livelihood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022