Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea of professor Swain challenging cancellation of his OCI card

The Delhi High court on Thursday sought the response of the central government on a plea moved by Professor Ashok Swain. He has challenged the cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card. He is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden. Justice Prathiba M Singh sought the response of the Centre. The matter is listed in February 2023.

Advocate Aadil Singh Boparai appeared for the petitioner. The petitioner has moved through advocates Ayesha Jamal, Shrishti Khanna, Sachin Kumar and Siddhant Saraswat.

It has been stated the OCI card was cancelled in February 2022 because of his statement which was critical of the present Indian Government. His stand is that he has not given any inflammatory speech. It is also submitted that there is no specific incident or material to the effect that he was indulging in any such activities.

The petitioner claimed that he has never engaged in any inflammatory speech or anti-India Activities. As a professor, his role is to discuss the policy of the government through his work. It has been stated that being a critique of certain government policies of the current government shall not be tantamount to anti-India activities under the Citizenship Act, 1955. (ANI)

