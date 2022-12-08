Left Menu

Russia: Sweden and Denmark refuse to work with us on Nord Stream probe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:27 IST
Russia: Sweden and Denmark refuse to work with us on Nord Stream probe
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Sweden and Denmark were refusing to include Russian authorities in their investigation of ruptures to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

"Denmark and Sweden are afraid to let Russia in on the investigation because then the world would know who was responsible for the blasts," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipelines, used to bring gas direct from Russia to Germany, were caused by gross sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022