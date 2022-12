Russia: Sweden and Denmark refuse to work with us on Nord Stream probe

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Sweden and Denmark were refusing to include Russian authorities in their investigation of ruptures to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

"Denmark and Sweden are afraid to let Russia in on the investigation because then the world would know who was responsible for the blasts," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipelines, used to bring gas direct from Russia to Germany, were caused by gross sabotage.

