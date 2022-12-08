CM Yogi congratulates BJP candidates who won bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the three winners of bypolls conducted in the state, whose results were declared on Thursday. "Hearty congratulations to all the candidates who won the Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat of Rampur for the first time, for this, congratulations to all the workers of Rampur including Shri Akash Saxena and thanks to the Janta-Janardan," he said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party candidate, Dimple Yadav won the bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. The seat has been a Samajwadi Party bastion and got vacated after the SP founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away earlier this year. While BJP was able to win in another SP bastion Rampur seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came out victorious on the Khatauli seat.

The results of the bye-election of six seats in five states were declared on Thursday. The by-polls gave a mixed result with Congress and BJP leading on two seats each and BJD and RLD on one each. (ANI)

