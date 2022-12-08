Left Menu

CM Yogi congratulates BJP candidates who won bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

"Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat of Rampur for the first time," he said.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:15 IST
CM Yogi congratulates BJP candidates who won bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the three winners of bypolls conducted in the state, whose results were declared on Thursday. "Hearty congratulations to all the candidates who won the Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat of Rampur for the first time, for this, congratulations to all the workers of Rampur including Shri Akash Saxena and thanks to the Janta-Janardan," he said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party candidate, Dimple Yadav won the bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. The seat has been a Samajwadi Party bastion and got vacated after the SP founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away earlier this year. While BJP was able to win in another SP bastion Rampur seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came out victorious on the Khatauli seat.

The results of the bye-election of six seats in five states were declared on Thursday. The by-polls gave a mixed result with Congress and BJP leading on two seats each and BJD and RLD on one each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022