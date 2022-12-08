Left Menu

Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Saket court on Friday

The Tihar Jail Authority has asked 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused Aftab as he will be produced before the concerned judge

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 23:22 IST
Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Saket court on Friday
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court on Friday, as per sources. The Tihar Jail authority has asked its 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused Aftab as he will be produced before the concerned judge concerned.

The 28-year-old, who is dismembering Shraddha's body and storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in the custody of Delhi Police. According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case. According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022