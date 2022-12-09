Left Menu

Assam Police arrest one cadre of Liberation Tigers of Tribals

Assam Police on Thursday arrested a hardcore terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tribals with arms in Assam's Cachar district.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:03 IST
Assam Police arrest one cadre of Liberation Tigers of Tribals
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police on Thursday arrested a hardcore terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tribals with arms in Assam's Cachar district. The arrested terrorist was identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte and police recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition in possession from him.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that based on secret information Cachar district police conducted a special operation at Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and arrested one self-styled terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tribals. "The arrested terrorist has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte. He is a member of Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT). We have recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition in possession from him,' said Mahatta.

"Notably, this outfit was formed in 2018 and since then terrorists are involved in the drugs trade, kidnapping, killing, illegal tax collection and other criminal activities," the SP of Cachar district said. According to Cachar district police, 12 militants of the outfit including the chairman and deputy chairman surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 29 this year.

Meanwhile, an AK Series rifle along with some ammunition were recovered by Udalguri Police on Thursday, said Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022