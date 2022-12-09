UN rights chief deplores 'systematic exclusion' of Afghan women

The U.N. humans rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday that Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from virtually all aspects of life under the Taliban.

"...The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Türk told journalists at a Geneva press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)