Shraddha's father demands death penalty for Aaftab; seeks restrictions on dating apps

Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly brutally murdered, demanded the death penalty for accused Aaftab Poonawalla while also alleging that he faced "many problems" because of the Vasai Police. Vikas alleged that if the Vasai Police had helped him, "Shraddha would have been alive".

However, he added that Delhi Police has assured his family that they will get justice. Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai, Vikas said, "My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they had helped me, my daughter would have been alive."

"Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same," he added. Seeking a probe against the family members and relatives of the accused, Shraddha's father also demanded Aaftab be hanged till death.

"I expect a similar lesson for Aaftab Poonwala in the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives and all others included in the incident," he said. Pointing out the drawbacks and misuse of some mobile applications (dating apps), he also sought "restrictions" on them.

"There should also be restrictions on some mobile apps. Children older than 18 yrs of age should be somewhat controlled and they should be given counselling. What happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else. I tried to talk with my daughter but she didn't respond to me in the last two years. I was never told what was happening with my daughter," he said. Vikas claimed that he had a conversation with Shraddha in 2021 and Aaftab on September 26, however, he did not tell him about her whereabouts.

"The last time I had a conversation with Shraddha was in 2021. We talked about her whereabouts, she said that she was living in Bengaluru. I talked to Aaftab on September 26 when I asked him about my daughter, but he didn't give an answer on it," Vikas said. He said that he was against the relationship of Shraddha and Aaftab and was unaware of the violence that she was subject to.

"I was against the relationship of Shraddha Walker and Aaftab Poonawala. I was unaware of the domestic violence Shraddha was subjected to by Aaftab. I feel, his family members knew everything about what he was doing with her," he said. Blaming the dating apps, Vikas said that his daughter came in contact with Aaftab because of it.

"Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab," he said. Earlier today, Saket Court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days said officials.

He was produced through video conferencing in the court today. The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram. Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

