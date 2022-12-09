Left Menu

Number of beneficiaries under PM-KISAN rises to 8.42 cr; more than Rs 2 lakh cr paid so far: Tomar

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but was made applicable from December 2018.According to the written information provided by Tomar in reply to a question, the number of beneficiaries peaked at 10.45 crore during April-July this year when the 11th instalment under the scheme was paid.So far, 8.42 crore farmers have received the 12th instalment during this fiscals second cycle that began in August.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:18 IST
Number of beneficiaries under PM-KISAN rises to 8.42 cr; more than Rs 2 lakh cr paid so far: Tomar
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of beneficiaries of the Rs 6,000 per year cash doles given to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme has increased from 3.16 crore at the inception in 2018 to 8.42 crore now, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Centre pays Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but was made applicable from December 2018.

According to the written information provided by Tomar in reply to a question, the number of beneficiaries peaked at 10.45 crore during April-July this year when the 11th instalment under the scheme was paid.

So far, 8.42 crore farmers have received the 12th instalment during this fiscal's second cycle that began in August. It was not clear whether all eligible beneficiaries have been paid the 12th instalments.

''The number of beneficiaries under PM-KISAN Scheme has increased from 3.16 crore in the 1st period (December 2018 – March 2019) to 8.42 crore in the 12th period(August 2022 – November 2022),'' Tomar said in the written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data, the number of beneficiaries in the first instalment stood at over 3.16 crore. The number increased to 6 crore in the second instalment, nearly 7.66 crore in the third, 8.20 crore in the fourth, 9.26 crore in the fifth, 9.71 crore in the sixth, 9.84 crore in the seventh, 9.97 crore in the eighth, 10.34 crore in the ninth, 10.41 crore in the 10th and 10.45 crore in the 11th instalment.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. A financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of farmer families through direct benefit transfer. Certain categories of higher economic status are excluded from the scheme. ''More than Rs 2 lakh crore has been released so far to approximately 11.3 crore eligible farmer families as of now,'' Tomar said in reply to a separate query.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022