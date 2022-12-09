Left Menu

UK finance minister Hunt discusses windfall tax with oil execs

Updated: 09-12-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:17 IST
Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt discussed the government's windfall tax during a meeting with executives from the oil and gas industry, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The Chancellor welcomed the constructive discussions and said he looked forward to further opportunities for Treasury engagement with the sector," the treasury statement said.

The Treasury said Hunt highlighted the importance of energy security and described the sector as an asset for supporting Britain's transition to net zero and its aim to become energy independent.

