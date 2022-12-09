Left Menu

'Purported video of judicial officer taken down': Union ministry to Delhi HC

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it had complied with its November 30 order, to ensure that a purported video of a judicial officer is taken down at the earliest.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:31 IST
'Purported video of judicial officer taken down': Union ministry to Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it had complied with its November 30 order, to ensure that a purported video of a judicial officer is taken down at the earliest. It further informed the court that all URLs of the video in question had also been blocked.

"The November 30 order in which the court had directed the Centre to ensure that the offending video is taken down immediately has been complied with," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) submitted in its response to the Delhi High Court. "The intermediaries have taken down the video and blocked the URLs. Google has processed for removal of URLs as identified. Twitter has also taken action against URLs," the ministry said.

It further informed two Facebook URLs of the video have also been blocked. However, Whatsapp said that it cannot pull down private chats unless it is provided with specific phone numbers, the ministry informed.

Justice Yashwant Varma on Thursday, while posting the matter for further hearing on February 8, 2023, asked Ashish Dixit, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, to provide the phone numbers based on which WhatsApp can take action. On November 30, the court set an injunction against the circulation of the purported video in which one of the court staff and the judicial officer are allegedly seen.

The court in its order restrained circulation, further sharing and posting of the offending video forthwith. "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is further directed to ensure that the offending video is taken down immediately," the court had said.

The order was passed on the plea of the woman, who approached the high court seeking injunction and damages for circulation of 'fake and fabricated video'. In the suit filed through Ashish Dixit, it was stated that the video was fake and concocted and the same is being used to malign the reputation and integrity of the court staff.

"The circulation of video would cause irreparable harm to the petitioner and it would seriously impinge upon the privacy of the petitioner," argued advocate Ashish Dixit. The plea was filed after the video went viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022