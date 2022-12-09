Left Menu

'It's unconstitutional': SP MP Ramgopal Yadav opposes draft UCC Bill in RS

09-12-2022
SP leader Ramgopal Yadav (File photo/ANI).
Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday opposed the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha, terming it as 'unconstitutional'. The Bill was tabled in the Upper House on the third day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

"The Opposition in Rajya Sabha today strongly voiced its misgivings over the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020. It is unconstitutional. The educational, cultural, and religious rights of minorities come under fundamental rights of the Constitution," the Samajwadi MP said. "The introduction of the UCC Bill can trigger unrest. If the Centre wants to divide the country, it can bring the Bill," he added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduced the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was introduced during the private members' business, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in the chair.

The Uniform Civil Code proposes uniform personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. In the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party had promised to roll out UCC across the country if it came to power.

The UCC was also a key constituent of the party's manifestoes for the recent Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.

The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session, according to notified schedules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

