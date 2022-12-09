Left Menu

Mandous Cyclone: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects state emergency operation centre

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:17 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that all the precautionary measures have been taken in view of the Cyclone Mandous. "The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity. He said that the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed district-wise.

"Whatever the situation may be Government will ensure the protection of the people. District wise the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed," said Stalin. Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum wind speed to cross up to 85 kmph in view of the 'Mandous Cyclone' and has issued a red alert. The three states given red alerts are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

The IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight today and early hours of tomorrow. "It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 9th December to early hours of tomorrow, the 10th December," read an official statement from the IMD. (ANI)

