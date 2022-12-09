Progress of country depends on quality of education: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the progress of any country depends on the quality of its human resource that further depends on the quality of education. Speaking on the occasion of Doon University's annual convocation at Dehradun, President said, "The progress of any country depends on the quality of its human resource and its quality depends on the quality of education."

She also hailed the girl students for their extraordinary academic performances. "23 out of 36 gold medallists are girls which proves that women have ample opportunities in this institute," the President said.

State Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu concluded her speech at Doon University with a brief extempore exposition, appealing to students to stay connected with their roots, irrespective of the position they attain in life ahead.

Earlier on Thursday, the President said that Uttarakhand has immense possibilities for 'nature tourism', 'adventure tourism' as well as 'medical tourism'. She attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttarakhand at Dehradun on Thursday evening.

President Murmu also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects related to healthcare, power generation and supply, technical education and transport, on the occasion. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a shawl made from Kandali fibre to the President. Along with this, the President was also presented a memento made of a mixture of Uttarakhand's folk art style Thape and Aipan.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the contribution of the land and the people of Uttarakhand to Mother India are immense. "Uttarakhand is the source of many rivers that have irrigated and developed a large part of India. The Himalayas and Uttarakhand are embedded in the hearts and souls of Indians. Our sages have been taking shelter in the caves and caverns of the Himalayas in search of knowledge. This state has been a source of wellness, both in terms of spiritual peace and physical healing," she said.

The President noted that there are many famous centres of naturopathy in Uttarakhand where a large number of people from India and abroad come and avail health benefits."The state has immense possibilities for 'nature tourism', 'adventure tourism' as well as 'medical tourism'," she said. Remembering the contributions of brave soldiers of Uttarakhand in India's defence, the President said that on behalf of the people of India, she would express her gratitude to the brave sons of Uttarakhand.

She also appreciated the people of Uttarakhand and said that the hardworking and talented residents of the state have contributed significantly in the developmental journey of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

