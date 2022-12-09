Left Menu

PM chairs meeting of Governors, CMs and L-Gs to discuss aspects of India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency, said an official press release.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:17 IST
PM chairs meeting of Governors, CMs and L-Gs to discuss aspects of India's G20 Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency, said an official press release. The Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 events. According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

Highlighting a large number of visitors coming to India during India's G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investments and tourism destinations. He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.

A number of Governors, chief ministers, and Lt. Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising on the preparations being done by the states to host the G20 meetings. The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022