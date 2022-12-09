PM chairs meeting of Governors, CMs and L-Gs to discuss aspects of India's G20 Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency, said an official press release.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency, said an official press release. The Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.
The Prime Minister further emphasized on the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 events. According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.
Highlighting a large number of visitors coming to India during India's G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investments and tourism destinations. He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.
A number of Governors, chief ministers, and Lt. Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising on the preparations being done by the states to host the G20 meetings. The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akshaya Patra gala raises USD2 million for mid-day meal scheme in India
Owaisi uses a joke about people not getting married due to lack of jobs to hit out at PM Modi
Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition to India in UK top court
US-India Airline Ticket Sales for Holiday Season Outpaces 2019 Levels
Macmillan Education India's Hop Skip and Jump comes of age, aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022