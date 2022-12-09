Left Menu

India's G20 Presidency: ITDC conducts training of cab drivers in foreign languages

As India is gearing itself to host several dignitaries during its G20 presidency, the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is conducting a course to train cab drivers, who are ferry the guests to events, in English.

Cab drivers being trained foreign languages under the programme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India is gearing itself to host several dignitaries during its G20 presidency, the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is conducting a course to train cab drivers, who are ferry the guests to events, in English. The Divisional Head of ITDC, Harsh Bhutani told ANI, "The main aim is to make them more confident while dealing with the foreign tourists as well as the domestic tourists."

He said that the programme is being undertaken under the Ministry of Tourism. "This project is under the Tourism Development Programme of the Ministry of Tourism, and under this, we provide training to the professionals. Ahead of the G20 summit, that is to be held in India, we were instructed to train the taxi drivers not just in behavioural skills, first-aid, post-Covid precautions but also in foreign languages," he said.

He further said they have been getting good responses from foreign candidates and are feeling more confident in communicating with foreign tourists. "We are giving them basic training in English and Hindi. Other than that, we are teaching them French and German and will also train them in other languages. So far, we have trained more than 300 cab drivers, of which over 50 per cent are women cab drivers. We are also planning to launch this programme Pan India," he added.

The cab drivers, who are undergoing the training, seemed very satisfied with the course. They said they feel more confident in dealing with foreign tourists after undertaking the course. Some also said the program helped them in exploring the scope for tourism. One of the cab drivers said, "I am feeling more confident as I used German words with German tourists and it helped me."

"The course is helping me in exploring the scope of tourism," another driver said. The faculty member of the course, Asha told ANI that learning a foreign language is very important in today's times.

"In this age of globalisation, when we are transcending boundaries, we should also provide opportunities to these young cab drivers," she said. "Learning a foreign language makes you more skilled and confident. In my opinion, everyone should learn at least one foreign language. It will help them enter the global job market," she further added. (ANI)

