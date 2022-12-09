Over 12,000 people receive driving and road safety training from IDTR in Chhattisgarh

More than 12,000 trainees have received training in driving and road safety from the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Nava Raipur in a year since being founded, according to a press release issued by the CMO on Friday. The IDTR was established in view of the increase in road accidents in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had inaugurated the institute under the chairmanship of Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar on December 9, last year.

The release further states that the scheme of imparting motor training is being implemented over 20 acres using the latest technology under the aegis of the state transport department and Maruti Suzuki India Limited. This institute is promoting road safety and improving driving skill development for better road sense. Since about 72 per cent accidents are believed to have been committed by experienced drivers, a directive was issued by the transport department to train heavy vehicle drivers who are deemed to be at maximum risk for accidents during road travel.

Over 10,000 heavy motor vehicle drivers, who attended the institute's refresher training course, were trained in defensive driving techniques, driving in dangerous conditions, awareness on road signs, first aid and handling of road accident situations, etc. They were also educated on the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act, as well as fines and penalties. Keeping in mind the safety of school and college students, school and college bus drivers were also trained in road safety and driving skills.

As many as 1,151 school bus drivers were trained across the state in IDTR. Over 100 novice learners showed an interest in getting trained on scientifically designed tracks and taking driving lessons at IDTR. They learned different aspects of driving like mirror signal manoeuvre, position speed look, 3-second principle of keeping safe distance, reversing and parking techniques. (ANI)

