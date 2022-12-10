Kerala CM announces seed farm as India's first carbon-neutral farm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a seed farm in Aluva at Kochi as India's first carbon-neutral farm and said that such farms will be started in all assembly constituencies.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a seed farm in Aluva at Kochi as India's first carbon-neutral farm, on Saturday. "The state needs to be raised to food self-sufficiency. Still, the ecological balance should be maintained. Climate change can be tackled by reducing carbon emissions from agriculture. Exemplary interventions have been done on this farm," Vijayan said.
"Carbon-neutral farms will be started in all assembly constituencies. Women's associations will be formed to implement this in tribal areas," he added. "The government is encouraging the installation of solar panels in homes. There will be an environmental budget for the next financial year. This document will contain the ecological costs and the budget," he stated. (ANI)
