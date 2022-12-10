Left Menu

MP: Special court convicts two, including a woman in connection with rape of 3-year-old girl

The special (POCSO) court of judge Shailja Gupta found the accused Hanumat Jatav guilty under sections 376AB, 376 (2) of the IPC section 5, 6 of the POCSO Act whereas accused Urmila Sahu found guilty under Section 109 of the IPC and sections 16, 17 of the POCSO act.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 18:52 IST
District and Session Court Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special (POCSO) court in Bhopal on Saturday convicted two, including a woman in connection with a rape case of 3-year-old girl of a private school in the school bus. The punishment in the case will be pronounced on Monday.

The special (POCSO) court of judge Shailja Gupta found the accused Hanumat Jatav guilty under sections 376AB, 376 (2) of the IPC section 5, 6 of the POCSO Act whereas the accused Urmila Sahu was found guilty under Section 109 of the IPC and sections 16, 17 of the POCSO act. Special Public Prosecution Officer Manisha Patel said that a case into the matter was registered at Mahila police station on September 13. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, an SIT was constituted. The police completed the investigation of the case within 20 days and presented the charge sheet before the court.

A total of 32 witnesses were examined before the court in the case. During the hearing on Saturday, the court convicted them and the punishment in the case would be pronounced on Monday, prosecutor Patel added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

