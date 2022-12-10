Soccer-Morocco v Portugal teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal on Saturday:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)