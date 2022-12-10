Rajasthan: CM Gehlot allots land to BSF for trourism development around Tanot Mata Temple

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday gave approval for tourism development in the area around the Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer and also allotted land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for building tourist facilities. According to an official statement, the construction of new tourist facilities in the area will be conducted by BSF personnel.

Following the CM's nod, tourists, both from across the country and overseas, will now be able to visit the temple and learn about weapons, local art, culture and the glorious history of the Indian Army at the Interpretation Centre, which is to come up in the area. Further, according to the statement, framed photographs from visits by prominent personalities of the country and abroad, as well as of the Army's exploits, will be on display in the picture gallery.

A waiting room, cafeteria and parking area will also be developed in the area for tourists. The chief minister also approved the free allotment proposal for 2.19 bighas of land under Section 102 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956, in the village Tanot of Sam tehsil.

The BSF is the custodian of the Tanot Mata Temple. Over the years, the temple has been a centre of attraction for tourists, with thousands visiting the shrine every day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)