Left Menu

Death toll from explosion on island of Jersey rises to three - Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:26 IST
Death toll from explosion on island of Jersey rises to three - Sky News
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The death toll from an explosion on island of Jersey has risen to three, Sky News said on Saturday citing chief minister Kristina Moore.

The toll has risen from one, following the explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island off the coast of northern France. Around a dozen people remain unaccounted for. Officials have not commented on the cause of the blast but have said residents had earlier reported the smell of gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022