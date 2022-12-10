Death toll from explosion on island of Jersey rises to three - Sky News

The death toll from an explosion on island of Jersey has risen to three, Sky News said on Saturday citing chief minister Kristina Moore.

The toll has risen from one, following the explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island off the coast of northern France. Around a dozen people remain unaccounted for. Officials have not commented on the cause of the blast but have said residents had earlier reported the smell of gas.

