Five students killed, four others injured as cars collide head-on in Nashik

Five students were killed and four others injured when a car carrying a group of college students collided with two other vehicles on Friday evening.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 23:35 IST
The car after the accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five students were killed and four others injured when a car carrying a group of college students collided with two other vehicles on Friday evening. The incident took at Sinnar in Nashik Taluka of Maharashtra at around 5 pm on Friday.

Officials said a group of eight college students, aged 18 to 20 years, were travelling from Nashik towards Sinnar when their speeding car crossed the lane and hit two other cars coming from the opposite direction. Five students were killed on the spot while others were injured.

The driver of the car coming from the opposite side was also injured in the accident. Police registered a case under IPC sections 304 (A), 279, 327, 338 and 427 at the Sinnar police station and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

