Karnataka CM Bommai praises late Congress leader Nijalingappa, says he laid foundation for pro-people governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday praised former Chief Minister S Nijalingappa and said that the latter laid the strong foundation for the administration and started giving pro-people governance in the State.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 08:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday praised former Chief Minister S Nijalingappa and said that the latter laid the strong foundation for the administration and started giving pro-people governance in the state. Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Nijalingappa on his birth anniversary here on Saturday, he termed Nijalingappa as the son of Kannada Naadu who dedicated his entire life to Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said he practised value-based politics and he had influence all over the country. "Nijalingappa served as a member for the Constitution formation committee as well as president of the All India Congress Committee and remained in central politics for many years. Administrative reforms were given importance at the time when the country was experiencing democracy. During those days he gave pro-people and people participation governance," Bommai said.

Bommai said Nijalingappa served the state with honesty and stressed on irrigation. "The present projects in Cauvery and Krishna Basin were his creation and action plans. Through this, he has made a rich contribution to the State. He did value-based politics. If he had wanted, he could have become President and but he did not agree to it. He never went for power. Former CM SR Bommai asked him to come and settle in Bengaluru but he politely refused," the CM said.

Former minister Leeladevi R Prasad and Border Area Development Authority Chairman Dr C Somashekar and others were present. (ANI)

