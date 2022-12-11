Telangana Cabinet decides to create additional 472 posts in Roads and Buildings Department

The Cabinet decided to strengthen the public transportation system and reinforce various sections of the departments in tune with the development taking place in various sectors including Agriculture and the increasing scope of Roads and Building wing. The Cabinet already approved many decisions taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in this direction.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Cabinet approved the decentralization of powers in the Roads and Buildings Department. The Cabinet directed to take up required additional appointments and set up new offices. Additional funds have also been sanctioned for that purpose. As part of this, the Cabinet approved several proposals made by the Roads and Buildings Department. The cabinet accorded powers to the officials to take decisions on their own during emergency and take up works in accordance with public needs. The Cabinet decided to decentralize the Roads and Buildings Department in line with the increased work. As part of this, the Cabinet sanctioned a total of 472 additional posts in various wings of the R&B department. The posts are 3 new Chief Engineer posts, 12 Superintendent Engineers, 13 Executive Engineers, 102 DEE posts, 163 Assistant EE, 28 Divisional Accounts Officer Posts and many technical and non-technical posts.

The Cabinet directed the Roads and Buildings Department to undertake the recruitment process. The cabinet also instructed to complete the promotion process at the earliest. In addition to the increase of new jobs, the Cabinet decided to establish offices and infrastructure across the state in accordance with the decentralization of administrative responsibilities in the R&B department. The Cabinet approved to set up 3 Chief Engineer offices, 10 Circle Offices, 13 Divisional Offices and 79 Sub-Divisional Offices in the Roads, Buildings, Electrical, National Highways wings in the R and B departments.

The cabinet approved allocating additional funds for this financial year to undertake works to strengthen the R and B department. Rs 165 crore has been sanctioned for the repairs of the roads (periodic renewals of roads). The cabinet approved allocating Rs 635 crore to take up works immediately to improve the public transport facility in the event of roads cut off and washed away in natural calamities such as rains, floods, etc. The cabinet approved to give independent decision-making power from the lower level of DE to the higher level of CE to address the public inconvenience and carry out works on war footing. DEE is given powers to take up works valued up to Rs 2 lakhs (Rs 25 lakhs per annum) , EE up to Rs 25 lakhs (Rs 1.5 crores per annum). SE - Rs 50 lakhs (Rs 2 crores per year) and CE will take up works costing Rs 1 crore (up to Rs 3 crore per annum) by taking decisions on their own. The officials are given authorities to sanction works on nomination basis in an emergency. For this, the cabinet approved sanctioning of Rs 129 crore.

The R and B department also provided facility to take up repairs in the building wings for public needs during emergencies. The Cabinet approved the powers to take up emergency works with limited funds. Accordingly, the release of funds is approved. The cabinet approved sanctioning a total of 2591 posts in various wings of the Mahatma Jyoti Ba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions in the BC Welfare department The Cabinet directed these new appointments should be made in teaching and non-teaching staff sections of the newly started 4 Junior Colleges, 15 Degree Colleges and 33 Residential Schools in this academic year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)