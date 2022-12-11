Left Menu

Free medical camp organised in Srinagar by Department of Ayush

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 12:47 IST
Visual from Free medical camp by Ayush in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
A free medical camp was organized in Srinagar by the Department of Ayush and the local traders association to provide free medical checkups and free medicines to the local population. This initiative was taken as many families in the downtown area of Srinagar can't afford the expenses of doctors and medicines. The government has taken steps to organise such Ayush medical camps at the doorsteps of people so that all people get benefit from these camps.

"The Ayush department organised this camp and we received free health checkups and medicines from here," said Danish, a patient. A team of yoga therapists also guided the people by suggesting exercises which would help them in dealing with back pain, neck pain and other such problems.

"A camp called Free medicines has been put up by Ayush with the help of the traders federation of Jammu and Kashmir for the people who cannot afford medicines and medical facilities," says Mehfooz Ahmad, Trader president. Dr Mohd Ayoub, Incharge of the Camp, said "The motive of this camp was to make the public aware of Ayush and the benefits of its medicines."

He also added, "The doctors we have here are very qualified with modern techniques. They helped people understand whether their problems should be treated by surgery or medicines." This camp got a huge response from people of the locality as many people got benefitted from this free Camp.

This department plans to continue such camps in future so that people get aware of Ayush medicines and get benefits from them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

