Mopa International Airport in Goa named after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

The newly-inaugurated Mopa International Airport in Goa has been named after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. With the aim of boosting air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, "The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. Manohar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today. We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country. Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport is built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in November 2016.

"The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of Rs 2,870 crore," an official statement from the government said. The new international airport is located in the Northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

The in-principle approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the Centre in March 2000. According to official information, the airport is expected to promote the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry.

It has the potential to serve as a major logistics hub, directly connecting several domestic and international destinations. Multi-modal connectivity is also planned for the airport. Being a world-class airport, the airport will also give visitors the feel and experience of Goa.

"The existing airport at Goa which is a Civil Enclave for which a terminal building is maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is a defence airport belonging to the Indian Navy. Goa's Dabolim airport will not be closed for civilian use even after the new international airport at Mopa becomes fully operational," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Although Indian carriers had already announced their upcoming flight services to Goa's new airport MOPA, airlines like GoFirst and IndiGo will also start their services in January. (ANI)

