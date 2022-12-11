Left Menu

"Nagpur's image growing": Citizens excited over development projects in Nagpur

PM Modi flagged off the country's sixth and the state's first Vande Bharat Express train which will now run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur today (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The people of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating and initiating a slew of developmental projects in the city. PM Modi flagged off the country's sixth and the state's first Vande Bharat Express train which will now run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Kiran Mundra, a local resident of Nagpur, lauded the government's decision on approving the Nag River Rejuvenation Project, and said, "The work was stalled for the last 7 decades and has been completed in the last eight years." "Nagpur's image keeps growing. We now have a convenient mode of travel with the launch of the Metro train," she said while speaking to ANI.

Krati Rathi, another resident said, "Our time-consuming travel will now be cut short with the launch of the Metro train." "Moreover, he (PM Modi) came to our city, and gifted us a hospital too, what more could we have wanted", she added.

"Fake promises won't work, only development will. He (PM Modi) is our idol and it is an honour that he brought the laurels of the G20 presidency", Hiran Jani, another resident said. "Infrastructural development is the key to a successful nation as we have seen in the case of Gulf countries. We are marching on the same path", said Sachin Buddhadev, another local present at the event.

"The Samriddhi Mahamarg, inaugurated today, will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur, and improve connectivity in 20 districts between the two cities", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

