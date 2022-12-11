'Hisar Gaurav', first cloned calf born at ICAR-CIRB, turns 7

'Hisar Gaurav', the first cloned calf born at the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes in Hisar, turned seven on Sunday.

The male buffalo, weighing 950 kg, is physically fit and active, principal investigator of the cloning project, Dr. Prem Singh Yadav said in a statement.

About 14,000 semen doses have been prepared from the male buffalo in the institute and given free to farmers in some villages in Nuh district, he said.

Like every year, this year also Hisar Gaurav's birthday was celebrated by cutting a cake here. Many scientists of the institute were also present on the occasion.

