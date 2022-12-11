Left Menu

'Hisar Gaurav', first cloned calf born at ICAR-CIRB, turns 7

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:32 IST
'Hisar Gaurav', first cloned calf born at ICAR-CIRB, turns 7
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Hisar Gaurav', the first cloned calf born at the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes in Hisar, turned seven on Sunday.

The male buffalo, weighing 950 kg, is physically fit and active, principal investigator of the cloning project, Dr. Prem Singh Yadav said in a statement.

About 14,000 semen doses have been prepared from the male buffalo in the institute and given free to farmers in some villages in Nuh district, he said.

Like every year, this year also Hisar Gaurav's birthday was celebrated by cutting a cake here. Many scientists of the institute were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022