Fire at scrap site in Noida village, none hurt

A fire broke out at a scrap site near a JJ cluster at a village here on Sunday evening, officials said.

Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out around 6.30 pm at Gejha village in Sector 93, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said five water tenders along with firefighters were immediately rushed to the site after they got a phone call alerting them about the blaze.

''No person, including any firefighters, got hurt in the incident. The fire was largely doused by 8.30 pm and the situation brought under control,'' Choubey told PTI.

He said the little fire that remained was among some plastic items which had caught on to the blaze at the scrapping site and that too was almost completely doused. There were some shanties near the scrap site but all of them have been saved by preventing the fire from spreading further, the officer said.

The CFO said the exact cause of the fire and the damage caused to property were yet to be ascertained.

