Left Menu

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I scoreboard

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:00 IST
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I scoreboard

India Women (Target: 188 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana b Sutherland 79 Shafali Verma c McGrath b King 34 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Graham 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Mooney b Graham 21 Richa Ghosh not out 26 Deepti Sharma c King b Graham 2 Devika Vaidya not out 11 Extras: (LB-2 W-8) 10 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1/76 2/81 3/142 4/148 5/170 Bowling: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-40-0, Kim Garth 4-0-33-0, Megan Schutt 4-0-43-0, Ellyse Perry 1-0-16-0, Heather Graham 4-0-22-3, Alana King 2-0-17-1, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-14-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022