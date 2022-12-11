India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I scoreboard

India Women (Target: 188 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana b Sutherland 79 Shafali Verma c McGrath b King 34 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Graham 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Mooney b Graham 21 Richa Ghosh not out 26 Deepti Sharma c King b Graham 2 Devika Vaidya not out 11 Extras: (LB-2 W-8) 10 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1/76 2/81 3/142 4/148 5/170 Bowling: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-40-0, Kim Garth 4-0-33-0, Megan Schutt 4-0-43-0, Ellyse Perry 1-0-16-0, Heather Graham 4-0-22-3, Alana King 2-0-17-1, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-14-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)