Left Menu

Rajasthan: Three arrested in Hanumangarh firing case

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with firing at a business establishment in Hanumangarh.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:20 IST
Rajasthan: Three arrested in Hanumangarh firing case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with firing at a business establishment in Hanumangarh. Earlier on Saturday, miscreants allegedly fired on the establishment of businessman Indra Hisaria in Hanumangarh.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Zakir, Yudhveer and Mayankdeep. Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh Rathore said all three were arrested by with the help of Bikaner Police and the Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

Zakir and Yudhveer have been arrested from Bikaner district and Mayankdeep from Jaipur, police informed. "All three are also being questioned regarding the role of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," the SP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they opened fire to spread panic. SP Rathore said Hrithik Boxer, who took responsibility for the incident on social media, had threatened Indra Hisaria for ransom in the past as well.

SP said three policemen were suspended and a departmental inquiry against two others has been initiated for negligence during nakabandi and giving wrong information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022