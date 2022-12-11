Left Menu

UP govt's 1st phase of overseas roadshows ahead of biz summit 'highly successful'

The first phase of roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, across 18 countries ahead of its 'Global Investors Summit' in Lucknow in February next year, was highly successful, the government said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:30 IST
UP govt's 1st phase of overseas roadshows ahead of biz summit 'highly successful'
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, across 18 countries ahead of its 'Global Investors Summit' in Lucknow in February next year, was highly successful, the government said on Sunday. "During roadshows in Canada, Mexico, London and Germany, a large number of foreign investors liked the proposals of the delegation of Uttar Pradesh and expressed their desire to invest in the state," an official release from the state government read.

According to the government statement, Canada's 'My Health Center' has signed an MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a medical college, a super specialty hospital and a medical device unit in UP's Kanpur. This is the first tour of Uttar Pradesh's delegation abroad.

"Many more such foreign tours are yet to take place and there is a possibility that the government exceeds achievement of the investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the statement read. The 'Road to Toronto' delegation, led by Chief Secretary DS Mishra, met Dial Pabla and Kiran Mann of Braar's, which is supposed to be Canada's largest ethnic food chain.

"Brar has expressed willingness to invest in food processing in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Secretary encouraged them to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Brar's delegation may visit Uttar Pradesh in January. On the other hand," it further said, adding that 'Invest UP' and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) signed an MoU on the promotion of UPGIS 2023. Uttar Pradesh will send a high-level delegation of Canadian investors to the ICCC summit.

The next round of roadshows starts on December 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022