Cop injured after fire breaks out at Mumbai police station

Mumbai Fire Service said the fire erupted Kherwadi police station in Bandra (E) area in which a policeman was critically injured. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the fire under control.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the storeroom of a police station in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Fire Service said the fire erupted Kherwadi police station in Bandra (E) area in which a policeman was critically injured. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the fire under control.

Important office records and documents were damaged in the fire. The ASI Arvind Janadharn Khot was injured while trying to extinguish the fire. He was rushed to Sion Hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to Dr Mayank Tripati, RMO, Sion Hospital, ASI Arvind (56) sustained 95 percent burn injuries. He has been admitted to the burn ward and his condition is critical. Further details awaited. (ANI)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

