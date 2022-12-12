Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:56 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 235 to Rs 12,833 per five quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December delivery declined by Rs 235 or 1.83 per cent to Rs 12,833 per five quintal in 4,315 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

